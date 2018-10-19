  1. Home
Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/19 11:27
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 20 6 6 66 67 39
New York 20 7 5 65 60 33
New York City FC 15 9 8 53 55 41
Philadelphia 15 12 5 50 48 46
Columbus 13 10 9 48 39 41
D.C. United 13 11 8 47 57 49
Montreal 13 15 4 43 45 52
New England 9 13 11 38 48 55
Toronto FC 9 17 6 33 55 61
Chicago 8 17 7 31 47 59
Orlando City 7 21 4 25 41 72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 16 7 9 57 51 39
Sporting Kansas City 16 8 8 56 60 39
Los Angeles FC 16 8 8 56 65 48
Seattle 16 11 5 53 47 34
Portland 14 9 9 51 50 46
Real Salt Lake 14 12 7 49 55 55
LA Galaxy 12 11 9 45 61 60
Vancouver 12 13 7 43 50 64
Minnesota United 11 18 3 36 46 65
Houston 9 15 8 35 53 53
Colorado 7 19 6 27 34 62
San Jose 4 20 8 20 48 69

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, October 17

D.C. United 1, Toronto FC 0

Seattle 2, Orlando City 1

Sporting Kansas City 4, Vancouver 1

Thursday, October 18

Real Salt Lake 4, New England 1

Sunday, October 21

Chicago at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 28

Atlanta United FC at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Montreal at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.