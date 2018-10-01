TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — “Songbird Supreme” Mariah Carey entertained a crowd of adoring fans last night (Oct. 18) at a concert in New Taipei City.

Mariah returned to Taiwan for the third time in four years to play at National Taiwan Sport University in Linkou (林口), located in New Taipei City. She delighted fans by opening the concert with greeting everyone in Chinese, also thanking the audience (謝謝!) after each song.

The singer came straight to Taiwan after finishing her concert in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 16, and bringing along her son and daughter, Moroccan and Monroe. According to reports, Mariah did not leave her hotel, but was treated to some dumpling-making lessons with her children.

Mariah took to the stage last night at around 8.30 p.m., performing many of her well-loved classics including “Honey,” “Fantasy,” “My All,” and “Touch My Body.” Reports say the singer was engaging, talking with fans between each number, and caused an outburst of screaming and applause after encouraging the audience to sing along to “Emotions," famous for its whistle tones towards the climax.

Not missing an opportunity, Mariah plugged her new album “Caution,” reminding fans to go out and buy it Nov. 16, upon new release. She joked that she was not yet ready to sing much of the new material, but will later offer a performance of the new song “With You.”

The singer said she had a fantastic time in Taipei and once again thanked the audience in Chinese at the end of the concert. The entire gig lasted around 90 minutes, with Mariah coming back out to perform an encore of one of her most-beloved tracks, “Hero.”

Sony Music Taiwan presented Mariah with an award for having over 85 million digital sales in Taiwan. The singer left Taiwan yesterday evening for the next stop on her world tour, Macau.