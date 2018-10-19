TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Palace Museum (NPM) has once again brought ancient paintings to life with an exhibition opened in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 18, the first time the NPM held a large-scaled multimedia exhibition in Southeast Asia.

The exhibition, titled “Up the River During Qingming - NPM New Media Art Exhibition,” is presented in River City, Bangkok, an art market center by the Chao Phraya River, until Feb. 12, 2019. This is also the first time the NPM curated this type of exhibition in partnership with a private company.

NPM expressed its ambition that, through bringing precious artifacts closer to the general public, the museum aims to introduce Southeast Asian people to its collection and promote cultural exchanges between Taiwan and Thailand.

The exhibition took into consideration the location of River City, Bangkok's proximity to a major river in Thailand, in an area brimming with cultural activities, and hence haa included a digital presentation of “Along the River During Qingming,” using the latest technology and high-resolution projectors to seamlessly unfold the reputable Song dynasty classical painting on a long and scrolling screen.

There are also installations utilizing a combination of virtual reality, augmented reality, interactive devices, and 4K high resolution films in hopes of bringing visitors to enjoy new experiences in art appreciation.

For example, through reinterpreting “Autumn Colors on the Qiao and Hua Mountains” via a virtual reality device, the museum take visitors to embark on a journey within a classical painting and the calligraphy of Zhao Mengfu (趙孟頫) from the Yuan Dynasty.

► The exhibition “Up the River During Qingming - NPM New Media Art Exhibition” is opened on Oct. 18 in Bangkok, Thailand (Source: NPM)