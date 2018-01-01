TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A northeastern monsoon will bring wet weather to northern Taiwan and mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan today and tomorrow, while skies should clear by Sunday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

CWB forecaster Lin Po-tung (林柏東) said that due to a northeast monsoon, the weather in northern Taiwan will be cool and rainy with lows reaching 19 degrees Celsius. Lin predicts that conditions will not improve until Sunday (Oct. 21).

Lin said that as a wave of water vapor pours in from southern China, the probability of rainfall has increased in northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan. Lin added that scattered showers are also likely in the plains of central and southern Taiwan.

As for temperatures, highs in northern Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien will peak around 23 to 25 degrees, due to the cold, moist air brought in by the northeast monsoon. Central and southern Taiwan, as well as Taitung, will see high temperatures ranging between 27 to 30 degrees.

Temperatures will be cooler in the mornings and evenings throughout Taiwan, with lows ranging between 19 to 24 degrees. Members of the public who are planning to go out early in the mornings or late at night are advised to dress appropriately for the cooler conditions.

Lin said that the northeastern monsoon will continue to affect Taiwan through Saturday (Oct. 20), but the weather should stabilize by Sunday, when skies should begin to clear and temperatures will rise.

In addition, Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) pointed out that the latest European model shows that a tropical disturbance could develop on Oct. 25. However, it appears that it will turn toward Japan and is unlikely to affect Taiwan directly.