TORONTO (AP) — Matt Murray made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs' winning streak at five games with a stifling 3-0 victory Thursday night.

Evgeni Malkin had two goals and an assist, scoring early and adding an empty-net goal. Kris Letang also had an empty-netter, and Sidney Crosby picked up an assist to tie Darryl Sittler for 60th on the NHL's career points list with 1,221.

Toronto's Auston Matthews, the NHL in scoring with 16 points on 10 goals and six assists, was looking to become the third player in NHL to start a season with eight consecutive multi-point games. The Maple Leafs came in averaging an NHL-high 4.71 goals.

Murray returned from a concussion that sidelined him for three games. He has seven career shutouts.

Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots for Toronto.

LIGHTNING 3, RED WINGS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his first goal of the season, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and Tampa Bay beat Detroit.

Stamkos ended a 16-game regular-season goal drought dating to last season from the slot with 4:41 left in the second. The goal gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead.

Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning. They went 4-1-0 on a season-opening homestand, and have won 12 in a row against the Red Wings.

Detroit is 0-5-2, its worst season-opening stretch since opening the 1985-86 season with eight losses and a tie. Luke Glendening scored for the Red Wings.

AVALANCHE 5, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog broke a tie with 3:22 left with his third goal of the game, helping Colorado beat New Jersey.

Landeskog one-timed Mikko Rantanen's pass from behind the net to complete his third career hat trick. He scored earlier in the third period on a deflection of a shot by Ian Cole.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots for his first victory of the season.

Rantanen scored on an empty-netter with 12 seconds left and added three assists, giving him an NHL-leading 11 this season. Sven Andrighetto also scored for Colorado.

The Devils lost for the first time after opening the season with four straight victories. Taylor Hall had a goal and two assists, and Nico Hischier and Brian Boyle also scored.

BLUE JACKETS 6, FLYERS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored twice in the second period and Sergei Bobrovsky had 32 saves in Columbus' victory over Philadelphia.

Atkinson's goals, both set up with on-target passes from Artemi Panarin, were part of a three-goal flurry in a seven-minute span that gave Columbus the lead.

Anthony Duclair, Nick Foligno, Josh Anderson and Sonny Milano also scored for the Blue Jackets. Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist for the Flyers, and Oskar Lindblom and Sean Courturier also scored.

___

