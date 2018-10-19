|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|33
|26
|Montreal
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|15
|Carolina
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|25
|22
|New Jersey
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|20
|9
|Tampa Bay
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|10
|Columbus
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|22
|Boston
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|24
|18
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|20
|20
|Washington
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|24
|22
|Ottawa
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|24
|22
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|12
|17
|Philadelphia
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|25
|31
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|18
|24
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|12
|14
|Florida
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|12
|16
|Detroit
|7
|0
|5
|2
|2
|15
|33
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|21
|15
|Nashville
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|19
|12
|Colorado
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|26
|18
|Chicago
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|22
|21
|Vancouver
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|19
|Calgary
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|23
|18
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|15
|16
|Dallas
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|18
|18
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|14
|19
|Vegas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|15
|20
|San Jose
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|17
|19
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|12
|16
|Edmonton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|14
|St. Louis
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|17
|23
|Arizona
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|4
|11
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Montreal 3, St. Louis 2
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Calgary 5, Boston 2
Anaheim 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
|Thursday's Games
Colorado 5, New Jersey 3
Columbus 6, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 3, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Colorado at Carolina, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 8 p.m.