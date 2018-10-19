TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With a wide diversity of eating establishments in Taipei to choose from, the City’s Commerce Office is providing a list of 16 stylish restaurants to help residents and visitors quell their hunger while satisfying their visual appetite.

The eateries, which have undergone transformations with a dose of creativity and ingenious design, aim to strengthen their brand identity while serving to polish the image of Taipei, and they boast a vibrant culinary scene.

The selection includes “Uncle Meat’s Turkey Rice” (肉伯火雞肉飯) for having a history of 40 years and having been recommended by CNN for its extremely aromatic and tender poultry and rice soaked in the grease of the turkey; “Tutti Café,” a fusion-style café combining Taiwanese food and Western cooking techniques; “Mr. Chee Kopitiam” (池先生), bringing out authentic flavors of Malaysian cuisine; “On the Road” gelato store that prides itself through the incorporation of fresh fruits; “Lan Fang” noodle restaurant (蘭芳麵食館), characterized by its use of Sichuan spices; “稻舍URS329,” which aims to launch a rice food renaissance; “Mo Zai Yang” (莫宰羊), selling signature Taiwanese lamb delicacies; “Marshal Zen Garden” (少帥禪園), an establishment nestled in the foothills of Beitou, offering a taste of history; “Sweet Me” tavern (水美時府), where people dine with the atmosphere of Nakashi music; “Astoria Café” (明星西點), spotlighting Russian desserts, and there are more restaurants awaiting the pleasure of serving patrons eager for a fine dining experience.

As part of the City’s effort to promote tourism, preferential deals are now available at the 16 eateries including buy-one-get-one-free offers and other discounts. A raffle is also being held, in which the prizes are respectfully pleasurable. The event ends on Nov. 15.

To learn more about the campaign, visit the Facebook page of the Commerce Office. Here is the full list of the recommended stylish restaurants.

Photo by FB 稻舍URS329