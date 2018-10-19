NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored three goals, the last of which put Colorado ahead with 3:22 remaining, and the Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Thursday night.

Landeskog one-timed Mikko Rantanen's pass from behind the net to complete his third career hat trick. He scored earlier in the third period on a deflection of a shot by Ian Cole.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots to pick up his first win of the season, including a glove save of Kyle Palmieri's shot with 44 seconds left that preserved Colorado's one-goal lead.

Rantanen scored on an empty-netter with 12 seconds left and added three assists, giving him a league-leading 11 this season.

Taylor Hall had a goal and two assists for the Devils, who lost for the first time after opening the season with four straight victories.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports