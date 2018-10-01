TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Ministry of Commerce announced yesterday, Oct. 18, that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is having significant effects on specific industries in China.

Spokesperson for the ministry Feng Gao (高峰) said certain Chinese industries have been forced to change lines of production or halt production entirely. Many workers face the risk of unemployment.

At a press conference yesterday, Gao attempted to alleviate growing pessimism among the Chinese public about China’s future following the trade war.

The representative said trade frictions will generally have limited domestic impact and the risks are controllable—noting that only some export industries and less competitive enterprises have been affected. He further expressed that the most important thing is for industries to manage the pressures of rising costs and lower export orders.

The announcement appears to differ from what actual industry leaders are saying, however. Exporters at this year’s China Import and Export Fair expressed that despite the current weakness of the Chinese yuan, soaring production costs were making it hard to turn a profit.

A sales manager of one China-based firm disclosed that his company has lost all its profit margin and is now depending on an export tax rebate from the Chinese government to survive.

Despite reassuring anxious employees that the government will do all it can to help employees and enterprises cope with possible difficulties, Feng Gao was unable to offer any specific measures the government plan to employ. He also gave no indication of whether China was willing to make concessions to reduce friction with the U.S.

The representative explained U.S.-China bilateral trade accounts for only 13.8% of the country’s total foreign trade, and although the conflict may have played a role in shaping China’s trade situation throughout the year, it has not been a decisive factor.

Reports suggest otherwise, however. China International Capital Corporation released a study pointing out Chinese exports to the U.S. have already fallen, and the effects of American tariffs are already evident, given rising export costs.

Washington and Beijing have not officially scheduled a meeting to resolve the ongoing trade conflict but both Trump and Xi have expressed desire to meet at the upcoming G20 summit in Buenos Aires.