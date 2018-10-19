All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 33 26 Montreal 6 4 1 1 9 21 15 Carolina 7 4 2 1 9 25 22 New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 20 9 Columbus 6 4 2 0 8 22 22 Boston 6 4 2 0 8 24 18 Pittsburgh 6 3 1 2 8 20 20 Ottawa 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 Washington 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 9 Buffalo 6 3 3 0 6 12 17 Philadelphia 7 3 4 0 6 25 31 N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 18 24 N.Y. Islanders 5 2 3 0 4 12 14 Florida 4 0 2 2 2 12 16 Detroit 6 0 4 2 2 14 30 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 7 5 1 1 11 21 15 Nashville 6 5 1 0 10 19 12 Colorado 7 4 1 2 10 26 18 Chicago 5 3 0 2 8 22 21 Vancouver 6 4 2 0 8 22 19 Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 23 18 Winnipeg 6 3 2 1 7 15 16 Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 18 18 Minnesota 6 2 2 2 6 14 19 Vegas 7 3 4 0 6 15 20 Los Angeles 6 2 3 1 5 12 16 San Jose 6 2 3 1 5 17 19 Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 10 14 St. Louis 6 1 3 2 4 17 23 Arizona 5 1 4 0 2 4 11

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal 3, St. Louis 2

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Calgary 5, Boston 2

Anaheim 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Thursday's Games

Colorado 5, New Jersey 3

Columbus 6, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 3, Toronto 0

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 8 p.m.