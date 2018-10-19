UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of Israel's leading human rights group has strongly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government during a contentious U.N. Security Council meeting for what he called its "oppression" and denial of rights to the Palestinians.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon responded, accusing Hagai El-Ad, director of B'Tselem, of staging "a circus" in the council on Thursday and then in Hebrew telling him: "Shame on you! You are a collaborator!"

That drew a rebuke from Britain's U.N. Ambassador Karen Pierce who complained that council members could not understand Danon's remarks in Hebrew, which is not one of the U.N.'s six official languages. AP obtained a translation after the council meeting.

El-Ad was invited to address the U.N.'s most powerful body by Bolivia, which holds the Security Council presidency this month.