AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on Beto O'Rourke's town hall on CNN (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke has repeated his previous assertions that he would vote to impeach President Donald Trump — an aggressive position that may be a tough sell as he tries to win a Senate seat in deep-red Texas.

O'Rourke made the comment Thursday night during a CNN town hall from the U.S.-Mexico border city of McAllen. The network said his opponent, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, declined to participate.

O'Rourke had previously suggested he'd support impeachment but went further Thursday, saying that, even as investigations into whether Trump colluded with Russia continue, "I do think there's enough there for impeachment."

Cruz has accused O'Rourke of being "the only Democratic Senate candidate" nationally to support impeachment. That's not accurate, but it's not something many candidates from either party have endorsed.

___

1:30 p.m.

Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke is getting to make his case for ousting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz during a nationally televised, solo town hall on CNN.

The event Thursday night comes two days after the El Paso congressman scrapped his usual optimistic, bipartisan message and criticized Cruz sharply during their last scheduled debate in San Antonio.

An ex-punk rocker giving up his congressional seat to challenge Cruz, O'Rourke has shattered fundraising records and attracted glowing national attention as he tries to become Texas' first Democrat to win statewide office since 1994. But polls that once showed him staying close now have Cruz pulling away.

CNN previously offered both candidates separate town halls, but Cruz declined. The senator later said he'd like to make Thursday's event a debate, but O'Rourke didn't agree.