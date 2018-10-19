LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Republican congressman in central Arkansas has condemned a political action committee's radio ad in support of him that suggests white Democrats will lynch black Americans if they win the midterm election next month.

GOP Rep. French Hill on Thursday criticized the ad from Black Americans for the President's Agenda, which invokes the accusation that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a woman when he was a teenager. A woman in the ad says that "white Democrats will be lynching black folk again."

The PAC says it's been airing the ad on radio stations in the Little Rock area.

Hill is being challenged by Democrat Clarke Tucker in the 2nd District, which includes Little Rock and seven central Arkansas counties. Tucker called the ad "disgraceful."