MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says people linked to the Venezuelan government and Mexican companies conspired to overcharge Venezuela for basic food aid packages.

Known as "CLAP" packages, the supposedly subsidized food products provide a bare level of subsistence to many Venezuelan families facing hunger amid the country's hyperinflation and economic breakdown.

Mexican prosecutors say the officials and businessmen in Mexico bought poor quality items in bulk, and exported them to Venezuela at more than double their real prices.

Mexico's top organized crime prosecutor said Thursday the suspects have agreed to pay $3 million in reparations to the U.N. refugee agency, to be used for its Latin America operations.

Israel Lira said prosecutors located 1,300 shipping containers with 1.8 million packages, but allowed them to continue on to Venezuela to avoid affecting recipients.