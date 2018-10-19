WASHINGTON (AP) — Contradicting a claim by a Cabinet secretary, the Interior Department says a political appointee at the Department of Housing and Urban Development will not be reassigned to lead an internal watchdog agency at Interior.

Spokeswoman Heather Swift says in a statement Thursday that an email sent by HUD Secretary Ben Carson last week "had false information in it."

Carson said in the Oct. 12 email that assistant HUD secretary Suzanne Israel Tufts would take over as acting inspector general at Interior. Tufts would've replaced Mary Kendall, who's been acting inspector general since 2009.

Swift said the White House referred Tufts to Interior "as a potential candidate" for a job in the inspector general's office but she was not offered the position.