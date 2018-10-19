NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Snap-On Inc., down $16.10 to $151.47

The tool and diagnostic products maker reported less revenue than analysts expected.

Textron Inc., down $7.29 to $57.49

The aircraft maker said its industrial and aerospace units weakened in the third quarter, leading to disappointing results.

Alcoa Corp., up $2.15 to $38.85

The aluminum producer topped expectations in the third quarter and said it will buy back $200 million in stock.

Philip Morris International Inc., up $2.96 to $87.52

The cigarette company's profit and adjusted revenue surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $6.49 to $71.81

The video game maker released an update on sales of the latest "Call of Duty" game and returned some its earlier gains.

Microchip Technology Inc., down $1.50 to $67.55

Technology and internet companies continued their recent struggles.

Acadia Healthcare Co., up $2.80 to $38.57

Reuters reported that the inpatient behavioral health care services company is talking to private equity firms about a possible sale.

Starbucks Corp., down 46 cents to $58.64

The coffee chain said it is restructuring its European operations after several years of slowing sales.