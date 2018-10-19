TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has expressed concern about the Albanian government's announcement of a new registration system for media websites.

Harlem Desir, OSCE's media freedom representative, criticized the order from Albania's Electronic and Postal Communications Authority for 44 media websites to register and get their tax number within 72 hours or they will be closed down.

Desir said he understood the move follows concerns about on online defamation but added that such a practice "could seriously restrict public access to diverse sources of information, the plurality of voices, and erode the right of freedom of expression and information online."

He urged Albanian authorities to reconsider the move and consider possible alternatives to address defamation concerns.