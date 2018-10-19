JERUSALEM (AP) — Lawyers for a U.S. student who was denied entry to Israel because of alleged support for a boycott campaign say the Supreme Court has accepted her appeal and will allow her to study in the country.

The lawyers say that under Thursday's ruling, Lara Alqasem will be released from detention immediately and allowed to study at Hebrew University, where she had been registered for classes.

Alqasem, 22, a former boycott activist at the University of Florida, had been held in detention at Israel's international airport since arriving in the country on Oct. 2 with a valid student visa.

Alqasem turned to the high court on Wednesday after a lower court rejected her appeal.