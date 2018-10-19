NEW YORK (AP) — The father of a former Adidas consultant has delivered a closing argument on behalf of his son at a college basketball corruption trial, saying his son broke NCAA rules but no laws.

Merl Floyd Code (kohd) told a federal jury Thursday in Manhattan that he is proud of his son, who is also named Merl.

He says jurors should reject claims by prosecutors that Code conspired with others to harm universities by paying families of student athletes to steer them to schools Adidas sponsored.

Code is on trial with two others on charges that they put Louisville, Kansas and other schools with some of the country's best basketball programs at risk by concealing payments to players that would make the athletes ineligible.

Deliberations are expected to begin Monday.