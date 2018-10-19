WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he will not attend an investment conference in Saudi Arabia.

Mnuchin made the announcement on his Twitter account , saying that the decision was made after a White House meeting with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Mnuchin says in his tweet, "I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Araba."

His announcement comes after Pompeo told reporters at the White House that the administration would await the outcome of investigations by Saudi Arabia and Turkey before deciding how the U.S. will respond.