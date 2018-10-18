WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CRI--PAKISTAN-AUSTRALIA

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Australia is 47-1 and needing to bat out two more days to prevent a series defeat to Pakistan in the second test. SENT: 360 words, photos. Will be updated at stumps shortly.

OLY--KENYA-CORRUPTION

NAIROBI, Kenya — Running great Kip Keino has handed himself over to police and is under arrest, set to face charges of corruption and abuse of office that threaten the reputation of one of athletics' most revered figures. By Mutwiri Mutuota. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-FULHAM

For American sports magnate Shad Khan, the collapse of ambitious plans to purchase Wembley Stadium won't have been his only source of frustration in recent days. He might also be concerned about the plight of the English soccer club he owns, too. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-BAYERN

BERLIN — Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac hoped the international break would revitalize his players after four games without a win. But most of his internationals suffered losses. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-PIQUE

BARCELONA, Spain — With his plan to revamp tennis' Davis Cup, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is laying the groundwork for a life after soccer. Barcelona, however, needs its budding entrepreneur more now than ever to help stop a slump in the Spanish league. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 650 words, photos.

GLF--CJ CUP

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Chez Reavie overcomes cool, windy conditions for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke lead after the first round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— Also:

— GLF--ANDALUCIA VALDERRAMA MASTERS — Tournament host Sergio Garcia out to retain title. UPCOMING: 130 words by 2100 GMT.

— GLF--LPGA SHANGAI — Ariya has one-shot lead with 66. SENT: 230 words.

OLY--2026 BIDS-STOCKHOLM

STOCKHOLM — Sweden's Olympic leaders have tried to assure Stockholm's newly formed local government that the city's taxpayers will not be asked to foot the bill for the 2026 Winter Games. SENT: 170 words.

RGU--ENGLAND SQUAD

LONDON — With at least 11 players injured or suspended, England rugby coach Eddie Jones has delved into the country's deep pool of reserves to pick an enlarged squad for the November tests that include matches against the southern hemisphere's big three. SENT: 290 words. Will be updated.

— Also:

— RGU--AUSTRALIA SQUAD — Kerevi back for Wallabies, 3 uncapped players also in. SENT: 290 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— SOC--UEFA-RUBIN KAZAN BANNED — UEFA bans Rubin Kazan for 1 year in financial fair play case. SENT: 220 words.

— ATH--CASTER SEMENYA-AWARD — Track star Semenya adds fans as testosterone battle drags. By Melissa Murphy. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — DeRozan, Aldridge lead Spurs past Timberwolves. SENT: 1,200 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Alex Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals beat Rangers 4-3 in OT. SENT: 440 words, photo.

— BBA--ALCS — Red Sox hold off Astros 8-6, lead ALCS 3-1. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

— BBN--NLCS — Dodgers beat Brewers 5-2, lead NLCS 3-2. By Beth Harris. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.