Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday at stumps on the third day of the second test between Pakistan and Australia at Sheikh Zayed Stadium:

Pakistan 1st Innings: 282 Australia 1st Innings: 145 Pakistan 2nd Innings (Overnight 144-2)

Fakhar Zaman c and b Lyon 66

Mohammad Hafeez c Head b Starc 6

Azhar Ali run out 64

Haris Sohail st Paine b Lyon 17

Asad Shafiq c sub (Agar) b Labuschagne 44

Babar Azam lbw b Mitchell Marsh 99

Sarfraz Ahmed lbw b Labuschagne 81

Bilal Asif c Head b Lyon 15

Yasir Shah lbw b Lyon 4

Mohammad Abbas not out 0

Mir Hamza not out 0

Extras: (2lb, 2nb) 4

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets declared) 400

Overs: 120.

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-106, 3-154, 4-160, 5-235, 6-368, 7-390, 8-394, 9-400

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 7-0-32-1 (1nb), Peter Siddle 23-4-68-0, Nathan Lyon 43-8-135-4, Jon Holland 16-3-46-0, Marnus Labuschagne 16-1-74-2, Mitchell Marsh 13-3-39-1 (1nb), Travis Head 2-0-4-0.

Australia 2nd Innings

Aaron Finch not out 24

Shaun Marsh b Hamza 4

Travis Head not out 17

Extras: (2lb) 2

TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 47

Overs: 12.

Fall of wicket: 1-10.

To bat: Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 4-0-15-0, Mir Hamza 3-0-19-1, Yasir Shah 3-0-6-0, Bilal Asif 2-1-5-0.

Toss: Pakistan.

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi, India, and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.