South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, talks with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. South Korea's pre
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, pose with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, talks with Pope Francis during their private audience, at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. South Korea'
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, meet Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2
South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. South Korea's president is i
South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. South Korea's president is i
RECROP - South Korean President Moon Jae-in walks between two Vatican Swiss Guards as he enters the building ahead of his private audience with Pope F
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, and his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, get into a car after their private audience with Pope Francis, at the V
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's wife Kim Jung-sook, center, walks past two Vatican Swiss Guards ahead of her husband's private audience with Pope
South Korean President Moon Jae-in walks between two Vatican Swiss Guards as he enters the building ahead of his private audience with Pope Francis, a
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, meet Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, listen to Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's delegation poses with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. South Korea
VATICAN CITY (AP) — South Korea's president has met with Pope Francis in a private audience, and his office says that the pontiff indicated his willingness to visit North Korea.
The South Korean presidential office said in a statement Thursday that President Moon Jae-in "conveyed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's desire for a papal visit to North Korea." A formal invitation directly from North Korea will follow.
The office said Francis said that "if the invitation comes, I will surely respond to it, and I can possibly go."
Kim initially indicated his desire for a papal visit during a Korean summit last month.
If it materializes, such a visit would be the first by a pope to North Korea.