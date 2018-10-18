GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Latest on the caravan of Central American migrants trying to advance toward the United States. (all times local):

7 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump is lashing out over a caravan of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States, saying that if Mexico does not stop the effort, he will use the military to "CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER."

Trump tweeted Thursday that he wanted "Mexico to stop this onslaught." He also appeared to threaten a revamped trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump did not detail his military threat. Earlier this year, some National Guard members were deployed to the border on a limited mission that does not include contact with migrants.

Enormous quantities of U.S. exports and imports and hundreds of thousands of people legally move across the border daily

More than 2,000 Hondurans are in a migrant caravan trying to reach the United States.

Mexico's government says migrants with proper documents can enter and those who don't either have to apply for refugee status or face deportation.

___

12:05 a.m.

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States are finding help from sympathetic Guatemalans even as local governments and U.S. President Donald Trump are trying to discourage them.

Many left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

In neighboring Guatemala, they have been helped at every turn by residents who offered them food, water and rides in pickups or on flatbed of semi-trailer trucks.

More than 2 million Guatemalans live in the United States, and locals here saw the Hondurans streaming in front of their homes and businesses with dreams of making it to the U.S. as their Central American brothers and sisters.