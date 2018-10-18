KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Latest on the situation in Afghanistan ahead of the country's parliamentary election on Saturday (all times local):

5 p.m.

An Afghan TV station says the Kandahar police chief was killed when members of the provincial governor's elite guards turned their guns on their own colleagues and American troops who were present at a high-level security meeting in province.

Two American troops were also wounded in the shooting.

Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan, who was present at Thursday's meeting, was unhurt in the incident.

Tolo TV says the police chef Abdul Raziq was killed while the Kandahar governor and another official were wounded.

U.S. Col. Knut Peters, a spokesman for the NATO troops in Afghanistan, says two Americans troops who were wounded have been medically evacuated.

Peters says initial reports indicate the original attacker is dead. He had no further information.

___

11 a.m.

A Taliban suicide bomber has targeted a NATO convoy near the Afghan capital, killing two civilians and injuring five Czech troops.

Afghan officials and the Czech military say the attack took place late Wednesday in the district of Bagram in Parwan province.

Wahida Shakar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor, says three Afghan civilians were also wounded.

Bagram is about 40 kilometers (24 miles) from Kabul and is also the home of a sprawling U.S. military base

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Of the five Czech soldiers, one was seriously injured when their vehicle overturned following the explosion. The soldier underwent surgery and the Czech military said he was not in life-threatening condition.