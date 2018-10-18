MALE, Maldives (AP) — A high court in the Maldives has overturned a prison sentence for the country's former strongman, who had been jailed for not cooperating with a police investigation into allegations he was trying to overthrow the government.

The High Court on Thursday set aside the jail term of one year, seven months and six days imposed by the Criminal Court on former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

Maumoon was jailed in June for not handing over his cellphone to investigators after being accused of being part of a plan to overthrow his half brother, outgoing President Yameen Abdul Gayoom. Maumoon was among dozens of political opponents and officials jailed by Yameen during his five-year rule.

Yameen lost last month's presidential election to joint opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.