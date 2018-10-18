British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday hinted at her openness to extending a so-called transition period "for a matter of months" after Britain leaves the European Union.

"A further idea that has emerged, and it is an idea at this stage, is to create an option to extend the implementation period for a matter of months, and it would only be a matter months," May told reporters.

An extension could buy negotiators time to resolve the impasse over the Ireland-UK border, but the suggestion immediately courted criticism from within May's own party when it was first floated in Westminster on Wednesday.

To enable an extension, Britain would have to request it and then the other 27 member states would have to agree to it, a senior EU official told AFP news agency.

The transition period for the UK and EU is only expected to come into effect if some form of preliminary deal is struck before the UK's scheduled EU exit in late March. In the event of a "no-deal Brexit," any transition period plans are liable to disintegrate.

Read more:Theresa May to address EU leaders in Brexit play's next act

Cybersecurity, migration and other topics

In other issues, a draft communique of the summit, seen by Reuters news agency, will detail EU member's "joint commitment to open, free and non-discriminatory trade" and "to fight all forms of protectionism."

Angela Merkel's spokesman said that members also discussed cybersecurity, migration, and the continued development of the Eurozone.

Reuters also reported that EU leaders would discuss support for free trade, the Iran nuclear deal and combating global warming, but also forging relationships on these topics with China, Japan and Russia as a counterbalance to a more protectionist United States.

On Thursday afternoon, EU leaders, Switzerland and Norway are set to meet with 21 Asian counterparts including Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, to promote ties between the two regions.

Read more: Opinion: What happened to Brexit architect David Cameron?

Beers and fries

Following the first night of meetings, Merkel and Macron surprised tourists and residents alike in Brussels, making a stop on the picturesque Grand-Place square to grab beer and fries.

In a lighthearted moment, they were joined by Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, and his Luxembourg neighbor Xavier Bettel, who is said to have picked up the tab because he was celebrating his re-election on Sunday.

"It was very nice," Bettel said, "we are also humans." A Croatian journalist who was present tweeted that a group of visitors got to a chat with Merkel.

When they asked her about Brexit, she is said to have responded: "Please, it's a wonderful evening. Let's not spoil it."

jcg/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.