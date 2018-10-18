TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – CTBC Bank’s (中國信託商業銀行) ATM system crashed on the afternoon of Oct. 18, causing disruption to payments and online banking, as well as selling of lottery tickets, reported CNA.

CTBC said the crash is believed to be caused by an abnormality in the computer system, causing transactions to be blocked. The precise source of the incident is currently under investigation.

The outage caused problems for ATMs and shops using payment services supported by the bank, and lead to confusion and frustration, reported Apple Daily.

This is the third time CTBC’s ATM system has experienced service interruptions this year.

Tsai Kuo-chi (蔡國基) General Manager of Taiwan Lottery (台灣彩券) told CNA that the system failure has affected sales, and other services provided by the company were also affected.

Due to the problem, lottery tickets needed to be manually validated via a phone call, which caused long lines at some outlets, reported United Daily News.

Around 200 Taiwan Lottery branches were affected by the crash, on the night of the NT$900 million (US$29.06 million) jackpot, reported Liberty Times.

In addition to ATM functions not working, a range of online banking services were also affected, reported CNA.

CTBC said that the error was resolved after three hours of interruption, and they apologized for the inconvenience.