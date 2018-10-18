Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;86;77;A morning shower;86;77;WSW;8;76%;56%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;93;78;An afternoon shower;92;77;ENE;6;45%;51%;6

Aleppo, Syria;More sun than clouds;85;65;Partly sunny;84;63;ENE;9;35%;26%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, a shower;72;59;Nice with some sun;71;62;E;8;72%;16%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouding up;61;42;Partly sunny;58;42;NNE;6;76%;3%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;52;40;Rain and drizzle;46;41;SSE;13;79%;96%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;70;45;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;ESE;7;36%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow and rain;39;26;A little snow;33;28;W;12;83%;81%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very humid;89;74;A t-storm in spots;82;71;SE;7;78%;55%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;75;59;Periods of sun;75;60;N;6;70%;11%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;65;51;Plenty of sun;67;51;NNE;9;59%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;96;70;Variable cloudiness;94;70;ESE;8;33%;18%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;90;73;Cloudy;88;73;SSW;5;70%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;79;68;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;E;5;71%;87%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;NE;6;73%;82%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Occasional rain;72;64;Rain and a t-storm;72;62;NE;22;83%;75%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;64;41;Partly sunny;64;45;WSW;4;43%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;76;55;A stray shower;71;49;NNW;5;55%;73%;3

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy, mild;67;43;Partly sunny;58;38;NW;5;62%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;49;A little rain;66;49;WNW;5;77%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;63;A p.m. t-storm;84;64;S;5;80%;83%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;69;47;Sunshine, a shower;68;45;N;7;69%;49%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun;61;46;Partly sunny;61;42;NE;5;70%;3%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, pleasant;73;50;Rather cloudy;71;53;N;4;70%;67%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mainly cloudy;71;48;A stray shower;69;47;E;3;56%;55%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;76;59;Partly sunny;70;57;E;15;64%;27%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, rain, warmer;88;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;64;NNW;5;46%;74%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;66;54;Partly sunny;67;52;NNE;12;58%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;85;67;Mostly cloudy;87;68;NE;6;42%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;71;58;High clouds;65;55;SE;21;51%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;68;Showers and t-storms;78;68;N;3;83%;87%;9

Chennai, India;A little a.m. rain;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;N;6;71%;60%;9

Chicago, United States;Plenty of sunshine;57;45;A shower in places;59;45;W;15;56%;57%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;88;75;A t-storm around;86;75;S;5;74%;79%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;56;41;Turning cloudy;53;43;W;6;62%;14%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;87;79;Partly sunny, nice;85;78;N;11;73%;14%;9

Dallas, United States;A little rain;62;55;Rain at times;58;55;SSE;5;87%;90%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;73;A morning shower;89;73;ENE;8;70%;71%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;91;69;Hazy sunshine;92;69;E;4;49%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Plenty of sun;65;43;Sunny and nice;66;37;SW;7;39%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;91;74;Hazy sunshine;93;73;ESE;4;65%;27%;6

Dili, East Timor;High clouds and warm;98;72;Some sun, pleasant;89;71;SW;5;54%;31%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;54;40;Partly sunny;58;48;SW;8;79%;17%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;65;36;Mostly sunny;64;39;N;5;36%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of rain;67;59;Spotty showers;67;62;E;9;75%;84%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;76;69;A shower in the p.m.;80;71;N;6;79%;83%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;86;59;More sun than clouds;81;58;NE;7;47%;18%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;88;76;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;E;11;62%;28%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;55;39;Partly sunny;49;36;WNW;11;80%;13%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;S;5;85%;76%;3

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;80;71;Inc. clouds;81;72;E;14;71%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;A shower or two;85;75;NE;10;66%;65%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;87;68;Partly sunny;88;68;SE;6;58%;30%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;84;60;Sunny and nice;85;59;N;7;41%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;70;60;Partly sunny;68;58;NNE;6;84%;16%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. shower;95;77;A shower in the p.m.;93;77;NNE;6;60%;82%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;96;80;A t-storm around;95;81;NNE;8;57%;48%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with some sun;79;51;Sun and some clouds;83;57;NW;7;43%;3%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;72;42;Mostly sunny;68;40;NNW;4;30%;27%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;Hazy sun and warm;100;76;W;7;24%;1%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;77;55;Nice with sunshine;78;55;SW;6;59%;21%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;103;76;Sunny and very warm;104;80;NNW;8;19%;2%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;73;44;Mostly cloudy, warm;68;46;NNW;3;70%;27%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NNE;7;62%;64%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;72;Low clouds may break;88;72;W;6;66%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;94;74;Hazy sun;95;72;SSE;5;64%;2%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A few showers;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;NW;5;80%;69%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;38;A t-storm in spots;57;42;ESE;7;66%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;76;A t-storm around;87;76;SW;7;75%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;68;60;Turning sunny;68;61;S;7;74%;5%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;72;60;A passing shower;73;59;NE;8;67%;66%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;61;45;Partly sunny;60;45;SE;4;72%;4%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;Sunny and very warm;89;64;N;4;28%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;83;74;Clouds and sun, nice;84;74;WSW;6;72%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;72;57;A touch of rain;67;56;ENE;9;71%;76%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;87;78;Mostly sunny;87;77;NE;4;65%;20%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;94;76;A morning t-storm;89;77;ENE;5;76%;82%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;90;78;Afternoon showers;92;77;E;7;63%;72%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Rather cloudy;70;54;Warmer;81;54;N;15;47%;60%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Spotty showers;69;55;A p.m. t-storm;68;57;NNE;6;59%;80%;6

Miami, United States;Sunshine and humid;88;80;A t-storm in spots;88;78;E;11;64%;41%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and warm;68;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;32;N;5;79%;25%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;76;Sunshine and nice;86;77;SE;8;69%;12%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;67;57;Partial sunshine;66;54;E;13;60%;5%;9

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;39;32;Milder;56;46;SW;7;69%;44%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, nice and warm;64;47;Turning cloudy, warm;62;36;NNW;7;71%;20%;1

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;90;80;Hazy sun;94;82;NW;6;64%;38%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;81;59;A t-storm in spots;78;58;NNE;10;67%;68%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;40;Mostly sunny;60;52;SW;9;48%;59%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;84;64;A p.m. t-storm;85;64;WNW;6;62%;55%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and breezy;46;36;A little wintry mix;42;31;SSE;13;69%;73%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;Partly sunny;72;55;N;5;64%;29%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;54;34;Cloudy;49;35;SSW;3;74%;38%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cold with some sun;39;30;Milder;58;45;SW;14;67%;61%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;84;78;Showers around;83;78;ESE;15;82%;96%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;73;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;NNW;6;82%;80%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;ENE;6;71%;80%;7

Paris, France;Sunny and nice;70;49;Nice with sunshine;69;48;NNE;6;61%;4%;3

Perth, Australia;Cooler with showers;63;53;Partly sunny;65;53;WNW;10;55%;13%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SW;5;73%;77%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;86;76;A heavy thunderstorm;88;75;SE;12;76%;84%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;72;Partly sunny;90;71;E;5;51%;6%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and pleasant;66;45;Partly sunny;62;45;N;5;72%;33%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;64;40;Plenty of sunshine;64;36;WSW;5;58%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;68;54;A downpour;71;55;SE;9;53%;84%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Afternoon showers;68;54;A morning shower;66;54;SE;8;80%;91%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;76;A morning shower;86;76;ENE;9;65%;52%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;50;41;A little p.m. rain;43;40;SE;23;83%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, mild;63;44;Partly sunny;54;39;WSW;4;72%;2%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;68;S;11;78%;73%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;92;67;Sunny and pleasant;91;70;SE;5;39%;3%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;N;6;65%;15%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, mild;65;42;Partly sunny, cooler;51;42;WNW;11;78%;8%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;69;53;Sunny and pleasant;72;55;WSW;6;64%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;74;64;A p.m. t-storm;78;62;ENE;5;74%;87%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;86;76;A brief shower;86;77;ENE;12;71%;67%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;71;64;A p.m. t-storm;73;65;N;6;100%;80%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Rain and drizzle;67;50;A t-storm in spots;69;50;ENE;5;59%;56%;9

Santiago, Chile;Thickening clouds;75;48;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;WSW;6;46%;30%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;72;Partly sunny;84;72;N;11;79%;28%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;73;53;Some sun, a shower;77;55;SE;6;63%;66%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;69;48;Partly sunny, mild;67;48;NE;3;61%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;67;42;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;NNW;4;58%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, windy;70;55;Mostly cloudy;68;59;NE;9;49%;25%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;A morning shower;88;80;NW;6;73%;73%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and warm;71;45;Warm with some sun;71;46;S;5;64%;66%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;85;77;A shower or two;86;78;ENE;9;74%;75%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;56;35;Mainly cloudy;52;40;SW;5;74%;26%;2

Sydney, Australia;Couple of t-storms;74;65;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;66;NNE;12;62%;3%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;77;68;A little p.m. rain;73;68;ENE;9;78%;69%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;61;44;Partly sunny, breezy;52;41;WNW;14;67%;12%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds, cool;57;39;Partly sunny, cool;58;42;NE;6;43%;4%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning sunny, nice;72;51;Mostly sunny, nice;68;50;ENE;5;59%;9%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;72;54;Nice with sunshine;72;56;SSE;7;30%;13%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;83;70;A t-storm around;82;68;ESE;6;61%;42%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and warm;82;57;Partly sunny;84;56;ENE;5;43%;7%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;67;57;A little a.m. rain;64;57;N;9;79%;84%;1

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;46;39;Milder;58;47;SW;20;63%;69%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, nice;82;68;Increasing clouds;83;67;NW;7;51%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;78;63;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;NNW;6;77%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;54;20;Mostly sunny;51;30;ESE;9;31%;25%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Some brightening;64;47;Partly sunny, mild;65;46;NE;3;53%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sun and some clouds;66;49;Sunshine, pleasant;67;46;NNW;6;61%;34%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;74;A t-storm around;90;75;NNE;5;69%;71%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warm;66;41;Partly sunny, cooler;54;31;N;6;82%;9%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;72;45;Partly sunny, mild;63;41;NNE;5;73%;30%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;56;47;Sunny and breezy;64;56;NNW;21;55%;4%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;High clouds;92;73;Partly sunny;92;75;SW;4;68%;44%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;72;44;Sunny and pleasant;71;44;ENE;3;41%;2%;4

