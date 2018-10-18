Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;WSW;13;76%;56%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;34;26;An afternoon shower;34;25;ENE;10;45%;51%;6

Aleppo, Syria;More sun than clouds;30;18;Partly sunny;29;17;ENE;15;35%;26%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, a shower;22;15;Nice with some sun;22;17;E;13;72%;16%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouding up;16;6;Partly sunny;15;6;NNE;10;76%;3%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;4;Rain and drizzle;8;5;SSE;20;79%;96%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;ESE;11;36%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow and rain;4;-3;A little snow;0;-2;W;19;83%;81%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very humid;32;24;A t-storm in spots;28;22;SE;12;78%;55%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;24;15;Periods of sun;24;15;N;10;70%;11%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;18;11;Plenty of sun;19;11;NNE;15;59%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;35;21;Variable cloudiness;34;21;ESE;13;33%;18%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;23;Cloudy;31;23;SSW;8;70%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;26;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;E;8;71%;87%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;NE;9;73%;82%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Occasional rain;22;18;Rain and a t-storm;22;17;NE;36;83%;75%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;18;5;Partly sunny;18;7;WSW;7;43%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;25;13;A stray shower;22;10;NNW;8;55%;73%;3

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy, mild;19;6;Partly sunny;15;3;NW;8;62%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;10;A little rain;19;9;WNW;8;77%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;17;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;S;9;80%;83%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;21;8;Sunshine, a shower;20;7;N;11;69%;49%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun;16;8;Partly sunny;16;6;NE;9;70%;3%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, pleasant;23;10;Rather cloudy;22;11;N;6;70%;67%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mainly cloudy;22;9;A stray shower;20;8;E;5;56%;55%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;24;15;Partly sunny;21;14;E;24;64%;27%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, rain, warmer;31;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;18;NNW;8;46%;74%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;19;11;NNE;19;58%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;30;19;Mostly cloudy;31;20;NE;9;42%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;22;15;High clouds;19;13;SE;33;51%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;20;Showers and t-storms;25;20;N;5;83%;87%;9

Chennai, India;A little a.m. rain;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;9;71%;60%;9

Chicago, United States;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;A shower in places;15;7;W;23;56%;57%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;A t-storm around;30;24;S;8;74%;79%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;14;5;Turning cloudy;12;6;W;10;62%;14%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;N;18;73%;14%;9

Dallas, United States;A little rain;17;13;Rain at times;15;13;SSE;8;87%;90%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;23;A morning shower;32;23;ENE;13;70%;71%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;33;21;Hazy sunshine;33;21;E;7;49%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Plenty of sun;19;6;Sunny and nice;19;3;SW;11;39%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;Hazy sunshine;34;23;ESE;6;65%;27%;6

Dili, East Timor;High clouds and warm;37;22;Some sun, pleasant;32;21;SW;8;54%;31%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;12;5;Partly sunny;14;9;SW;13;79%;17%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;18;2;Mostly sunny;18;4;N;8;36%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of rain;19;15;Spotty showers;20;17;E;14;75%;84%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;25;21;A shower in the p.m.;27;22;N;9;79%;83%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;30;15;More sun than clouds;27;15;NE;11;47%;18%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;E;18;62%;28%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;13;4;Partly sunny;9;2;WNW;18;80%;13%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;S;9;85%;76%;3

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;27;21;Inc. clouds;27;22;E;22;71%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;A shower or two;29;24;NE;16;66%;65%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;31;20;Partly sunny;31;20;SE;10;58%;30%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;Sunny and nice;29;15;N;11;41%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;21;15;Partly sunny;20;15;NNE;9;84%;16%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. shower;35;25;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;NNE;9;60%;82%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;36;27;A t-storm around;35;27;NNE;14;57%;48%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with some sun;26;11;Sun and some clouds;28;14;NW;11;43%;3%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;22;5;Mostly sunny;20;4;NNW;7;30%;27%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;24;Hazy sun and warm;38;24;W;11;24%;1%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;25;13;Nice with sunshine;25;13;SW;10;59%;21%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;39;24;Sunny and very warm;40;26;NNW;14;19%;2%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;23;7;Mostly cloudy, warm;20;8;NNW;6;70%;27%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNE;11;62%;64%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;22;Low clouds may break;31;22;W;9;66%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;23;Hazy sun;35;22;SSE;7;64%;2%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A few showers;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;NW;7;80%;69%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;4;A t-storm in spots;14;5;ESE;12;66%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SW;12;75%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;20;16;Turning sunny;20;16;S;12;74%;5%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;22;15;A passing shower;23;15;NE;13;67%;66%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;15;7;SE;7;72%;4%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Sunny and very warm;32;18;N;7;28%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;23;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;WSW;9;72%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;22;14;A touch of rain;19;13;ENE;14;71%;76%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;Mostly sunny;31;25;NE;7;65%;20%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;34;25;A morning t-storm;32;25;ENE;8;76%;82%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;25;Afternoon showers;33;25;E;11;63%;72%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Rather cloudy;21;12;Warmer;27;12;N;25;47%;60%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Spotty showers;21;13;A p.m. t-storm;20;14;NNE;10;59%;80%;6

Miami, United States;Sunshine and humid;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;E;18;64%;41%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and warm;20;6;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;0;N;9;79%;25%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;24;Sunshine and nice;30;25;SE;13;69%;12%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;20;14;Partial sunshine;19;12;E;21;60%;5%;9

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;4;0;Milder;14;8;SW;11;69%;44%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, nice and warm;18;9;Turning cloudy, warm;17;2;NNW;12;71%;20%;1

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;32;27;Hazy sun;34;28;NW;10;64%;38%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;27;15;A t-storm in spots;26;14;NNE;16;67%;68%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;9;4;Mostly sunny;16;11;SW;14;48%;59%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;29;18;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;WNW;9;62%;55%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and breezy;8;2;A little wintry mix;5;0;SSE;21;69%;73%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Partly sunny;22;13;N;8;64%;29%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;12;1;Cloudy;9;2;SSW;6;74%;38%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cold with some sun;4;-1;Milder;14;7;SW;23;67%;61%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;29;25;Showers around;28;25;ESE;24;82%;96%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;NNW;10;82%;80%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;10;71%;80%;7

Paris, France;Sunny and nice;21;10;Nice with sunshine;20;9;NNE;9;61%;4%;3

Perth, Australia;Cooler with showers;17;12;Partly sunny;18;12;WNW;16;55%;13%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SW;9;73%;77%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;30;24;A heavy thunderstorm;31;24;SE;20;76%;84%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;22;Partly sunny;32;22;E;8;51%;6%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and pleasant;19;7;Partly sunny;17;7;N;7;72%;33%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;18;2;WSW;7;58%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;20;12;A downpour;22;13;SE;14;53%;84%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Afternoon showers;20;12;A morning shower;19;12;SE;13;80%;91%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;ENE;14;65%;52%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;10;5;A little p.m. rain;6;4;SE;37;83%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, mild;17;7;Partly sunny;12;4;WSW;7;72%;2%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;20;S;18;78%;73%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;34;19;Sunny and pleasant;33;21;SE;8;39%;3%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;N;9;65%;15%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, mild;18;6;Partly sunny, cooler;11;6;WNW;18;78%;8%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;WSW;10;64%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;23;18;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;ENE;8;74%;87%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;30;24;A brief shower;30;25;ENE;20;71%;67%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;22;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;N;10;100%;80%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Rain and drizzle;19;10;A t-storm in spots;20;10;ENE;8;59%;56%;9

Santiago, Chile;Thickening clouds;24;9;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;WSW;9;46%;30%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Partly sunny;29;22;N;17;79%;28%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;23;12;Some sun, a shower;25;13;SE;10;63%;66%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny, mild;19;9;NE;5;61%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;20;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;NNW;6;58%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, windy;21;13;Mostly cloudy;20;15;NE;15;49%;25%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;A morning shower;31;26;NW;9;73%;73%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and warm;22;7;Warm with some sun;22;8;S;8;64%;66%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;ENE;15;74%;75%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;13;2;Mainly cloudy;11;5;SW;7;74%;26%;2

Sydney, Australia;Couple of t-storms;23;18;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;19;NNE;19;62%;3%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;25;20;A little p.m. rain;23;20;ENE;15;78%;69%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;16;6;Partly sunny, breezy;11;5;WNW;23;67%;12%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds, cool;14;4;Partly sunny, cool;15;5;NE;9;43%;4%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning sunny, nice;22;11;Mostly sunny, nice;20;10;ENE;8;59%;9%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;22;12;Nice with sunshine;22;13;SSE;11;30%;13%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm around;28;20;ESE;10;61%;42%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and warm;28;14;Partly sunny;29;13;ENE;8;43%;7%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;20;14;A little a.m. rain;18;14;N;14;79%;84%;1

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;8;4;Milder;15;8;SW;32;63%;69%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;Increasing clouds;28;20;NW;12;51%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;26;17;Partly sunny, humid;26;18;NNW;9;77%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;12;-7;Mostly sunny;11;-1;ESE;14;31%;25%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Some brightening;18;9;Partly sunny, mild;18;8;NE;5;53%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sun and some clouds;19;9;Sunshine, pleasant;20;8;NNW;10;61%;34%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm around;32;24;NNE;8;69%;71%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warm;19;5;Partly sunny, cooler;12;-1;N;9;82%;9%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;22;7;Partly sunny, mild;17;5;NNE;8;73%;30%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;14;8;Sunny and breezy;18;13;NNW;34;55%;4%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;High clouds;34;23;Partly sunny;33;24;SW;6;68%;44%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;ENE;5;41%;2%;4

