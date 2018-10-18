BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Red Star Belgrade plans to file charges against a French newspaper which alleged match-fixing in the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain this month.

Serbian media said on Thursday that Red Star has engaged a French law firm after L'Equipe newspaper reported a Belgrade team official was suspected of betting 5 million euros ($5.8 million) on Red Star losing by five goals in Paris. PSG won 6-1.

French authorities are investigating allegations from the Oct. 3 game.

Red Star has vehemently denied the match-fixing claims, saying no club official was involved in the alleged "shameful acts."

Red Star officials are quoted as saying the aim of the case against L'Equipe is to defend the club's name against "such serious slander" allegations.

___

