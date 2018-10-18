TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 2018 Taipei International Birdwatching Fair will hold a variety of activities for bird enthusiasts and the general public who want to be close to nature, event organizers said on the event’s official website.

The 20th annual birdwatching fair will take place at Guandu Nature Park in Taipei on Oct. 27 and 28. The admission to the birthwatching fair is free.

For Taipei citizens, coming to Guandu to attend the birdwatching fair in cool fall weather is the most comfortable and easily accessible way to be close to nature, the organizers said.

The activities to be held during the fair include games, sock puppet shows about migrant teals in Taipei, farmers' fair, nature art show, screening of world’s top ecology and environment documentaries, an ecology tour and adventure related products fair, and free experiencing of a bird’s view through a virtual reality headset, according to the organizers.

Of which, the farmers’ fair will feature products of local units and farmers who use creative development models that take care of production, living and ecology, the organizers said.