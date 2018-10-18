  1. Home
Elderly Taiwanese man dies on hike in Yushan National Park

71 year old Taiwanese man dies during 6 day hike in Yushan National Park

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/18 18:23
File Photo: mountain emergency

File Photo: mountain emergency (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 71 year old Taiwanese hiker died during a hiking trip along the Pattonkuan Historic Trail (八通關越道路) in Yushan National Park (玉山國家公園), reported CNA.

The man surnamed Hsu (許) was found conscious by emergency services on Oct. 18, but soon lost vital signs.

Hsu was part of a 9-person team aged between 40 and over 70, that planned for a six-day hiking expedition through Yushan National Park from Oct.14-19. Due to divergent fitness levels within the group, Hsu and another man surnamed Tsai (蔡) broke off from the main group at a slower pace on Oct. 16, said Nantou County Fire Department (南投縣消防局).

Later, Hsu’s condition deteriorated and Tsai left him to try to catch up with the main group. On the afternoon of Oct. 17, the incident was communicated to the authorities, after the lead group noticed Hsu’s absence.

Nantou County Fire Department initiated a rescue effort, which included eight people searching on land, and a rescue helicopter.

Hsu was found at 12.40 p.m. on Oct. 18 by the land search team, and a helicopter was called for. Not long after being found, Hsu lost consciousness, reported CNA.

Despite lengthy resuscitation efforts and amid a transfer to a hospital in Zhushan Township, Nantou County (竹山鎮, 南投縣), Hsu passed away.

Authorities said that Hsu was left without a tent, and the conditions are likely to have affected his condition, reported CNA.

Lin Wn-ho, deputy head of the Yushan National Park Administration said that the Pattonkuan Historic Trail’s difficulty level was recently upgraded from “intermediate” to “advanced,” due to uncertainty surrounding the safety of the terrain, reported Liberty Times.

Lin called on hikers to not just think about equipment, but also physical ability when considering which trails to take.
