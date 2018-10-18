  1. Home
BC-GLF--CJ Cup Scores

By  Associated Press
2018/10/18 17:02
BC-GLF--CJ Cup Scores,0177 CJ Cup Leading Scores

The Club and Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Yardage: 7.196. Par: 72
First Round
Chez Reavie, United States 68
Danny Willett, England 69
Kim Si-woo, South Korea 69
An Byeong-hun, South Korea 70
Rod Pampling, Australia 70
Ian Poulter, England 70
Michael Kim, United States 70
Scott Piercy, United States 70
Nick Watney, United States 70
Austin Cook, United States 70
Brooks Koepka, United States 71
Patton Kizzire, United States 71
Maeng Dong-seop, South Korea 71
Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland 71
JJ Spaun, United States 71
Adam Hadwin, Canada 71
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 71
Paul Casey, England 71
Also
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 72
Gary Woodland, United States 73
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 73
Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Spain 73
Ernie Els, South Africa 73
Kevin Na, United States 73
Jason Day, Australia 73
Alex Noren, Sweden 74
Cameron Smith, Australia 74
Billy Horschel, United States 74
Shubhankar Sharma, India 74
Branden Grace, South Africa 75
Marc Leishman, Australia 75
Adam Scott, Australia 75
Charles Schwartzel, South Africa 76
Xander Schauffele, United States 76