BC-GLF--CJ Cup Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|The Club and Nine Bridges
|Jeju Island, South Korea
|Yardage: 7.196. Par: 72
|First Round
|Chez Reavie, United States
|68
|Danny Willett, England
|69
|Kim Si-woo, South Korea
|69
|An Byeong-hun, South Korea
|70
|Rod Pampling, Australia
|70
|Ian Poulter, England
|70
|Michael Kim, United States
|70
|Scott Piercy, United States
|70
|Nick Watney, United States
|70
|Austin Cook, United States
|70
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|71
|Patton Kizzire, United States
|71
|Maeng Dong-seop, South Korea
|71
|Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland
|71
|JJ Spaun, United States
|71
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|71
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|71
|Paul Casey, England
|71
|Also
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|72
|Gary Woodland, United States
|73
|Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
|73
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Spain
|73
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|73
|Kevin Na, United States
|73
|Jason Day, Australia
|73
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|74
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|74
|Billy Horschel, United States
|74
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|74
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|75
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|75
|Adam Scott, Australia
|75
|Charles Schwartzel, South Africa
|76
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|76