HTC Vive Pro wins VR headset award in London

Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) Taiwan-based HTC Corp. won the award for the Best Virtual Reality Headset of the Year with its Vive Pro, at a show in London this week, the company said Thursday.

At the 2018 VR Awards on Tuesday, the Vive Pro won in the headset category from a field of four nominees that included another HTC headset, the Vive Focus.

The VR Headset of the Year award is presented to companies producing outstanding Virtual Reality headsets annually, with a focus on design, feel, functions and features, and does not include augmented reality headsets, according to the awards website.

The Vive Pro, which was unveiled in January at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 in Las Vegas and went on sale globally in April, is equipped with dual OLED displays and high-performance headphones with a built-in amplifier that offer a heightened sense of presence and richer sound, according to HTC.

In the London awards, the Vive Pro headset beat out the Go by California-based Oculus and the VRHero 5K Plus by Prague-headquartered VRgineers Inc. to win in the headset category.

Following the announcement of the award, HTC shares climbed 1.77 percent on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Thursday to finish at NT$31.65 (US$1.02), outperforming the benchmark weighted index, which ended down 0.25 percent at 9,953.73 points.

The company has been stepping up its VR operations in a bid to offset its losses in the highly competitive smartphone market but has not yet managed to pull out of its losses.

In September, HTC reported consolidated sales of about NT$1.26 billion, a decline of 80.71 percent from a year earlier and 9.58 percent from August.

It was the company's lowest monthly sales since May 2003 and the third consecutive month that the figure remained under NT$2 billion.

In the first nine months of this year, HTC's consolidated sales totaled NT$19.61 billion, a year-on-year decline of 57.72 percent.

HTC shares have been on the decline since April 2011, when they hit a record high of NT$1,300.00, as the smartphone brand at that time had a large market share in the United States and other major markets.