SHANGHAI (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand shot a 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament on Thursday.

Sei Young Kim of South Korea and Danielle Kang of the United States were a shot back after 67s, with six other players just two shots off the lead.

Jutanugarn had six birdies in a bogey-free round.

This tournament is the second of five being played in South Korea, Japan, China, and Taiwan in the LPGA's annual Asian swing.

___

