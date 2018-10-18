NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has banned Rubin Kazan from one season of European competition for breaking rules that monitor spending on player transfers and wages.

UEFA says Rubin has been banned from the next Champions League or Europa League it qualifies for on merit in the next two seasons.

Rubin is fifth in the Russian league, two points behind second place, which gets direct entry into the Champions League groups.

In May 2014, Rubin agreed to settlements with UEFA in the first "Financial Fair Play" sanctions.

Then, UEFA fined Rubin 3 million euros ($3.5 million) of competition prize money. A further 3 million euros ($3.5 million) was due for breaching the settlement.

UEFA did not specify how Rubin broke the rules.

