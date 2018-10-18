TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The B2C 2018 Taiwan Outdoor Show, which runs from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall, is showcasing equipment, accessories and clothing for camping, mountaineering, water activities, and triathlon.

According to show organizers, more than 100 exhibitors are participating in the annual event, utilizing more than 400 booth spaces. This year’s show encompasses four exhibition themes: mountaineering, camping, water activities, and triathlon.

The event is run as a consumer show, and exhibitors are offering special prices to visitors during the show.

Many interesting exhibits are spotted on the showground.

For example, the brand UPON is exhibiting easy-to-carry single-person tents for backpackers and cyclists with pack weight ranging from 995g to 1.45kg.

Award-winning company Casusgrill is displaying a one-time biodegradable grill set that contains donut-shaped charcoal chunks and a grill made of carton and wood sticks. The charcoal can burn for 1.5 to 2 hours. The exhibitor will be barbecuing sausages and steaks at their booth.

Taiwan's Forestry Bureau, which participates in the show for the first time, is giving away pamphlets and maps of national trails and other trails under its administration. It has also invited experts and locals to make presentations on four trails that it is promoting, and to share their experiences and knowledge about them. The four trails are Nan’ao Historic Trail in Yilan County, Sihkeba Trail in Taichung City, Limei Refuge Trail in Chiayi County, and Antong Traversing Trail in Taitung County.

Two exhibition are simultaneously taking place at the same venue--Taipei International Photography & Media equipment Exhibition and Laser Taiwan .