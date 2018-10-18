TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – International police agency Interpol has given a prevaricate and circumspect response to media inquiries surrounding Taiwan’s bid to participate in the upcoming 87th Interpol General Assembly, reported CNA on Oct. 18.

The Interpol Press Office provided a brief statement saying that China is the sole Chinese representative to the organization, and use of Interpol's I-24/7 global police communications system is reserved for member states.

In doing so, Interpol avoided CNA’s main question, regarding whether Taiwan could obtain observer status.

Commissioner of Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), Tsai Tsan-po (蔡蒼柏) personally wrote to Jürgen Stock, Secretary General of Interpol in September, expressing Taiwan’s desire to participate in the upcoming General Assembly as on observer. Stock has received the letter, but has not yet replied, reported Taiwan News.

On Oct. 16, a U.S. Department of State spokesperson confirmed the U.S.’s continued support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international police agency Interpol

It is unclear if or when Taiwan’s request to participate in Interpol will be responded to by the organization.

The CIB said in a statement that it hopes to participate in Interpol, and to be able to access the organization’s I-24/7 global police communications system, which is used in coordination and sharing of police records by the international police agency.

The 87th Interpol General Assembly will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from Nov. 16 to Nov. 21, and will help syncronize the organization’s crime strategy for the following year.