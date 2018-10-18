  1. Home
  2. Politics

Interpol tight-lipped about Taiwan observer status bid

Interpol gives non-committal response to media inquiries about Taiwan’s expressed interest to join as observer

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/18 16:26
(Image from Interpol HQ's Facebook)

(Image from Interpol HQ's Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – International police agency Interpol has given a prevaricate and circumspect response to media inquiries surrounding Taiwan’s bid to participate in the upcoming 87th Interpol General Assembly, reported CNA on Oct. 18.

The Interpol Press Office provided a brief statement saying that China is the sole Chinese representative to the organization, and use of Interpol's I-24/7 global police communications system is reserved for member states.

In doing so, Interpol avoided CNA’s main question, regarding whether Taiwan could obtain observer status.

Commissioner of Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), Tsai Tsan-po (蔡蒼柏) personally wrote to Jürgen Stock, Secretary General of Interpol in September, expressing Taiwan’s desire to participate in the upcoming General Assembly as on observer. Stock has received the letter, but has not yet replied, reported Taiwan News.

On Oct. 16, a U.S. Department of State spokesperson confirmed the U.S.’s continued support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international police agency Interpol

It is unclear if or when Taiwan’s request to participate in Interpol will be responded to by the organization.

The CIB said in a statement that it hopes to participate in Interpol, and to be able to access the organization’s I-24/7 global police communications system, which is used in coordination and sharing of police records by the international police agency.

The 87th Interpol General Assembly will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from Nov. 16 to Nov. 21, and will help syncronize the organization’s crime strategy for the following year.
INTERPOL
International organizations
Taiwan international participation

RELATED ARTICLES

US confirms support for Taiwan Interpol bid
US confirms support for Taiwan Interpol bid
2018/10/17 20:49
Taiwan seeks admission to Interpol's 87th General Assembly as observer
Taiwan seeks admission to Interpol's 87th General Assembly as observer
2018/10/16 11:46
Chilling call made to wife of ex-Interpol boss
Chilling call made to wife of ex-Interpol boss
2018/10/10 19:59
Interpol asks China for information on its missing president
Interpol asks China for information on its missing president
2018/10/07 09:21
Interpol president reported missing after trip to China
Interpol president reported missing after trip to China
2018/10/05 19:13