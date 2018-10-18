BANGKOK (AP) — A Vietnamese blogger exiled to the United States says her reunion with her family after two years in prison is proof she isn't alone in speaking for freedom.

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh was smiling when she emerged from the airport in Houston on Wednesday night. Vietnam freed her on the condition she leave for the United States, which welcomed her release.

Quynh blogged as "Mother Mushroom" about human rights and industrial pollution but was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of defaming the Communist government.

She told reporters she prepared herself for seeing her family but was still shocked: "The reunion right on the plane today will be the answer for those who arrested me that I'm not alone and the voices for freedom will never be dissonant."