TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand just signed a memorandum of traveling cooperation with Kaohsiung City Tourism Association.

To attract more Thai tourists to travel to Taiwan, from now until Dec. 31 this year, travelers who hold Thailand passports can stand the chance to get discount up until 50% off for accommodations and souvenirs.

Chen Yuan (振源), the representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, and Liu Kun-fu (劉坤福), the director of Kaohsiung City Tourism Association, especially signed the memorandum of traveling cooperation. There will be 20 companies and entrepreneurs in Kaohsiung offering up to a 50% discount for Thailand passport holders, including seven hotels, two B&B's, five souvenir stores, and some restaurants.

The hotel and B&B that offer discounts are:

Kaohsiung New Image Hotel Kaohsiung New Image Hotel (高雄喜悅酒店), Wen Pin Hotel (文賓大飯店), Fullon Hotels and Resorts (福容大飯店), E-DA Royal Hotel (義大皇家酒店), E-DA Skylark Hotel (義大天悅飯店), Howard Hotels (福華大飯店), The Grand Hi Lai Hotel (漢來大飯店), Meilu (美綠民宿) and Songbolin Hot Springs Resort (松柏林民宿).

Furthermore, Neimen District Farmers' Association, Joy Well Cake Shop and Shanlin Gourd Art will offer discount up to 15% off for souvenir and food products.

Kaohsiung City Tourism Association welcomes Thailand citizen to grab this opportunity to travel to Kaohsiung. For more detail information, please click here.