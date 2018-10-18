Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., hits a two-run home run off Houston Astros pitcher Josh James during the sixth inning in Game 4 of a baseball Ame
Fans interfere with Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts trying to catch a ball hit by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the first inning in Gam
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., celebrates after his two-run home run with Christian Vazquez off Houston Astros starting pitcher Josh James durin
Houston Astros' Tony Kemp is tagged out at second by Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts during the eighth inning in Game 4 of a baseball America
Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce fall into the dugout trying to catch a foul ball hit by Houston Astros' Josh Reddick during the seventh inni
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi, right, scores past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on a single by Xander Bogaerts during the fifth inning
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa watches his RBI-single against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Champi
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., watches after his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game 4 of a baseball Ame
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., celebrates after his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game 4 of a baseball
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., celebrates in the dugout after his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game 4
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel forces Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez out at first during the fifth inning in Game 4 of a baseball American
HOUSTON (AP) — Left fielder Andrew Benintendi made a diving catch with the bases loaded for the final out, and the Boston Red Sox held off the Houston Astros 8-6 on Wednesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the AL Championship Series.
Boosted by a questionable fan interference call early in a back-and-forth game and a go-ahead homer from Jackie Bradley Jr., the Red Sox moved within one victory of their first World Series trip since winning the 2013 title.
Craig Kimbrel earned a shaky six-out save, aided by a rocket throw from right fielder Mookie Betts and Benintendi's daring grab of Alex Bregman's sinking liner in left.
Boston improved to 4-0 on the road in these playoffs and inched closer to eliminating the defending champions.
Game 5 is Thursday night in Houston, where ace Justin Verlander will pitch for the Astros. Boston's starter was uncertain after Chris Sale was ruled out Wednesday while recovering from a stomach illness.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports