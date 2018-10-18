  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/18 13:28
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 201 012 110—8 11 1
Houston 012 110 010—6 13 0

Porcello, Kelly (5), Rodriguez (6), Brasier (6), M.Barnes (7), Kimbrel (8) and Vazquez, Leon; Morton, James (3), Pressly (7), McCullers (7), Sipp (9), McHugh (9) and Maldonado, McCann. W_Kelly 1-1. L_James 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (4). HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (13). Houston, Kemp (6), Springer (22).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 001 000 001—2 5 1
Los Angeles 000 012 20x—5 9 0

Miley, Woodruff (1), Burnes (6), Soria (7), Cedeno (7), Davies (8) and Kratz; Kershaw, Baez (8), Ferguson (9), Madson (9), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes. W_Kershaw 2-1. L_Woodruff 1-1. Sv_Jansen (3).