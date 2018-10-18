Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|201
|012
|110—8
|11
|1
|Houston
|012
|110
|010—6
|13
|0
Porcello, Kelly (5), Rodriguez (6), Brasier (6), M.Barnes (7), Kimbrel (8) and Vazquez, Leon; Morton, James (3), Pressly (7), McCullers (7), Sipp (9), McHugh (9) and Maldonado, McCann. W_Kelly 1-1. L_James 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (4). HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (13). Houston, Kemp (6), Springer (22).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|001—2
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|012
|20x—5
|9
|0
Miley, Woodruff (1), Burnes (6), Soria (7), Cedeno (7), Davies (8) and Kratz; Kershaw, Baez (8), Ferguson (9), Madson (9), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes. W_Kershaw 2-1. L_Woodruff 1-1. Sv_Jansen (3).