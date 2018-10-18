|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|33
|23
|2-1-0
|4-0-0
|2-1-0
|Montreal
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|15
|3-1-0
|1-0-1
|1-0-1
|Carolina
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|25
|22
|2-0-1
|2-2-0
|2-0-1
|New Jersey
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|17
|4
|4-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Boston
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|24
|18
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|3-0-0
|Ottawa
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|24
|22
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|24
|22
|3-1-0
|0-1-1
|1-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|9
|3-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Columbus
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|19
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|17
|20
|2-1-1
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|12
|17
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|22
|25
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|18
|24
|2-2-0
|0-2-1
|0-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|12
|14
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Florida
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|12
|16
|0-2-0
|0-0-2
|0-0-1
|Detroit
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|14
|30
|0-1-1
|0-3-1
|0-3-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Anaheim
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|21
|15
|2-0-1
|3-1-0
|2-0-1
|Nashville
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|19
|12
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Chicago
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|22
|21
|1-0-1
|2-0-1
|2-0-1
|Vancouver
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|19
|1-0-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|Calgary
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|23
|18
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Colorado
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|21
|15
|2-0-1
|1-1-1
|1-0-0
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|15
|16
|2-0-1
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Dallas
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|18
|18
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|14
|19
|2-0-2
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Vegas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|15
|20
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-0-0
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|12
|16
|1-0-1
|1-3-0
|0-0-1
|San Jose
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|17
|19
|0-1-0
|2-2-1
|1-1-0
|Edmonton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|14
|0-0-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|St. Louis
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|17
|23
|1-2-1
|0-1-1
|0-1-2
|Arizona
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|4
|11
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Vancouver 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Colorado 2, SO
Philadelphia 6, Florida 5, SO
New Jersey 3, Dallas 0
Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 2
Minnesota 2, Arizona 1
Edmonton 5, Winnipeg 4, OT
Vegas 4, Buffalo 1
|Wednesday's Games
Montreal 3, St. Louis 2
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Calgary 5, Boston 2
Anaheim 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
|Thursday's Games
Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Colorado at Carolina, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.