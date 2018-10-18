BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The first debate between Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and Republican challenger Kevin Cramer comes right after a major self-inflicted wound by Heitkamp's campaign.

The senator apologized this week for a newspaper ad attacking Cramer that improperly identified some survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Heitkamp was already seen as one of the most vulnerable members of the Senate, where Republicans are hoping to cling to a razor-thin majority. Heitkamp is the only statewide elected Democrat in solidly conservative North Dakota.

At the debate Thursday night in Bismarck, Cramer, a three-term congressman, is certain to remind voters of his opponent's ad, which he has called a "revictimization of victims."

Candidates are expected to be quizzed on a host of issues including health care, trade, taxes, abortion and immigration.