Sporting Kansas City's Graham Zusi, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Brek Shea vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver
Vancouver Whitecaps' Felipe Martins, front right, celebrates his goal as Sporting Kansas City's Ilie Sanchez, back, looks on during the first half of
Sporting Kansas City's Diego Rubio, left, passes the ball past Vancouver Whitecaps' Jose Aja during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver,
Vancouver Whitecaps' Jake Nerwinski kicks away a Sporting Kansas City pass during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia,
Vancouver Whitecaps' Kei Kamara jumps and receives a pass with his foot during the second half of an MLS soccer game against Sporting Kansas City in V
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored twice and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Yohan Croizet and Gianluca Busio also scored for help Sporting (16-8-8) move into third place in the Western Conference.
Felipe Martins scored for Vancouver (12-13-7). The Whitecaps are is eighth in Western Conference, two spots out of a postseason berth with two games left in the regular season.