All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 33 23 2-1-0 4-0-0 2-1-0 Montreal 6 4 1 1 9 21 15 3-1-0 1-0-1 1-0-1 Carolina 7 4 2 1 9 25 22 2-0-1 2-2-0 2-0-1 New Jersey 4 4 0 0 8 17 4 4-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Boston 6 4 2 0 8 24 18 3-0-0 1-2-0 3-0-0 Washington 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 3-1-0 0-1-1 1-1-1 Ottawa 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 2-1-1 1-1-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 9 3-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Columbus 5 3 2 0 6 16 19 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Pittsburgh 5 2 1 2 6 17 20 2-1-1 0-0-1 1-0-0 Buffalo 6 3 3 0 6 12 17 2-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Philadelphia 6 3 3 0 6 22 25 1-2-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 18 24 2-2-0 0-2-1 0-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 11 10 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Florida 4 0 2 2 2 12 16 0-2-0 0-0-2 0-0-1 Detroit 6 0 4 2 2 14 30 0-1-1 0-3-1 0-3-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 6 5 1 0 10 19 12 3-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Anaheim 6 4 1 1 9 17 14 1-0-1 3-1-0 2-0-1 Chicago 5 3 0 2 8 22 21 1-0-1 2-0-1 2-0-1 Vancouver 6 4 2 0 8 22 19 1-0-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 Calgary 6 4 2 0 8 23 18 2-0-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Colorado 6 3 1 2 8 21 15 2-0-1 1-1-1 1-0-0 Winnipeg 6 3 2 1 7 15 16 2-0-1 1-2-0 1-2-0 Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 18 18 3-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Minnesota 6 2 2 2 6 14 19 2-0-2 0-2-0 1-2-0 Vegas 7 3 4 0 6 15 20 1-1-0 2-3-0 0-0-0 San Jose 6 2 3 1 5 17 19 0-1-0 2-2-1 1-1-0 Los Angeles 6 2 3 1 5 12 16 1-0-1 1-3-0 0-0-1 Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 10 14 0-0-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 6 1 3 2 4 17 23 1-2-1 0-1-1 0-1-2 Arizona 5 1 4 0 2 4 11 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Colorado 2, SO

Philadelphia 6, Florida 5, SO

New Jersey 3, Dallas 0

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 2

Minnesota 2, Arizona 1

Edmonton 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

Vegas 4, Buffalo 1

Wednesday's Games

Montreal 3, St. Louis 2

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Calgary 5, Boston 2

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.