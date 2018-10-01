TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The spread of disinformation, which is often disseminated from overseas and directed against other governments’ work and policy, has created a new type of challenge to governance, according to Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

“For every falsehood we discredit, more come to take their place. This makes my job ever more challenging,” said Wu on Thursday at the opening ceremony of a workshop promoting media literacy under the auspices of the Taiwanese authorities and their U.S. counterparts. “And I know this is an issue also prevalent across many government agencies in Taiwan and around the world.”

“Taiwan is on the frontline when it comes to coordinated attacks of disinformation, designed to sow discord in society and disrupt our way of life,” said Wu, whose ministry has been fighting against fake or distorted information, much of which has originated in China, as related to Taiwan’s relations with allies or the ministry’s work under the Tsai administration.

In May, online rumors claiming that Honduras’ foreign minister María Dolores Agüero was visiting Beijing to talk about switching ties from Taiwan to China led to mass reporting about a diplomatic crisis in the Taiwanese government. The rumors were later proved to be falsehoods disseminated from an IP address located in China’s Hebei Province.

Last month, Taiwan’s diplomatic representative posted to Osaka, Japan committed suicide due to harsh online criticisms about his office’s emergency response in aid to Taiwanese nationals in Japan after Typhoon Jebi wreaked havoc in the eastern part of the country. Many of those criticisms were rebutted after his death.

The topics of disinformation range from potential switches in diplomatic relations to issues with national security implications, said the foreign minister in suggesting that, in addition to government regulations and tactics addressing the creation and dissemination of disinformation, the general public must also nurture media literacy to prevent from falling victim to such deliberate manipulation.

Quoting the words of U.S. founding father Thomas Jefferson, “a well-informed electorate is a prerequisite to democracy,” Wu underlined the importance of media literacy in the digital era, and as a solution to combatting disinformation or falsehoods attempting to degrade or undermine democratic systems.

“If through media literacy, we are able to build a society that is more educated and better informed, we end up with a democracy that is stronger and more resilient,” said Wu, echoing the theme of the workshop, “Defending Democracy through Media Literacy.”