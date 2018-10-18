TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan ranks ninth among the best countries to live as an expatriate, while Singapore continues to be considered the world’s best overall destination for expats, according to the 2018 Expat Explorer Global Report released by the British banking and financial service group HSBC.

The annual survey provides insights into views by expats around the world about their experiences living and working in a foreign country. Factors taken into account include job opportunities, salary considerations, quality of life, safety, childcare, and others.

Described as the expat world’s “best kept secret,” Taiwan has climbed nine places from last year’s research to become a “serious contender,” particularly from the perspectives of personal, financial, career, and family wellbeing, wrote the report.

The coast of living is relatively low in Taiwan, though salaries aren’t particularly high. Expats in Taiwan are thus more likely to accumulate wealth with more disposable income and less debt, suggested the report. Individuals are also advised to acquire Mandarin before moving to the country.

The ten top countries in the list are Singapore, New Zealand, Germany, Canada, Bahrain, Australia, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and United Arab Emirates.