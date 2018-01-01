TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After mysteriously disappearing for over three months, Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing has finally been sighted in public this Monday (Oct. 15) at the Beijing Capital International Airport.

In a video posted by Baidu News and shared on Weibo, Fan was seen leaving the Beijing Capital International Airport on Monday (Oct. 15). In contrast with her usually voluptuous figure, Fan appeared gaunt and emaciated and was wearing a white baseball cap, dark glasses, large black coat, black pants, and high-soled gold shoes.

Fan, who was flanked by a team of bodyguards trying to shield her from prying paparazzi cameras with a giant black umbrella, quickly walked out of the glass door of the building and into a waiting black sedan. She was later seen leaving the sedan in a parking garage, presumably heading toward her residence in Beijing.



Fan (center). (Weibo image)

Fan's fiancee Li Chen, who had been silent on Fan's disappearance for many months until posting words of support for her on his Weibo account on Oct. 5, was spotted arriving in Beijing on a flight from Saipan on Oct. 17. At the airport, Li avoided answering questions from reporters and was last seen headed toward Fan's residence.

After mysteriously disappearing in July, news broke on Oct. 3 that Fan was going to be slapped 880 million Chinese yuan (US$128 million) in fines for tax evasion. Later that day, she issued a formal apology on her Weibo page in which she expressed her shame and guilt for "failing her country" and praised the Communist Party of China, without which she said "there would be no Fan Bingbing."



Fan (center). (Weibo image)



